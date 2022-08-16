NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,456 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 35,600.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

