NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.19

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.19 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 227.50 ($2.75). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.75), with a volume of 166,878 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCC shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

The firm has a market cap of £705.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7,583.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.19.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

