Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Lowered to D at TheStreet

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Nautilus stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.40 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. Equities analysts expect that Nautilus will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,832.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nautilus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nautilus by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

