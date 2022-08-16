National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 334.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NFG opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

