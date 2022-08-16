National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$52.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAR.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.59.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.89. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$42.69 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

