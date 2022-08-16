MKM Partners Cuts Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$10.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.31.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$4.37 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.17. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.