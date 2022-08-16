Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 150,797 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,797 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $39,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

