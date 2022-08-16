Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $29,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

