Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $288.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

