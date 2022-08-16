Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

