Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $43.14 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $43,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $357.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,008.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

