Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNMD. Roth Capital began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 0.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.91. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.53 and a 12 month high of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $295.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 29th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,743,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,773 shares of company stock worth $126,385. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

See Also

