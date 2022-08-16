Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $724,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 22.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

