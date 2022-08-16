Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 696 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International stock opened at $163.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.06. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

