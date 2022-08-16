Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

