Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $720,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after buying an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DG opened at $252.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

