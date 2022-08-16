Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $851,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.3 %

CMI opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

