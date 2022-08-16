Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $740,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $72.15.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.