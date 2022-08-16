Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $737,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.