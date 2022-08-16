Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $882,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

