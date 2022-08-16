Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $865,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 326,400.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after buying an additional 295,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

