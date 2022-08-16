Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.47 and a 200-day moving average of $458.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

