Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,443 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,085,000 after buying an additional 66,429 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

