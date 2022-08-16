Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:BRAG opened at C$7.56 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.56 million and a PE ratio of -15.46.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

