Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 526 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ARKW opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04.

