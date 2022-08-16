Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $383,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

