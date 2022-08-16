Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $395,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

