Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Charter Communications by 291.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $480.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

