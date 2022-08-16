Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $225.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $3,759,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $12,125,045 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.32. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

