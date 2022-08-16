JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.