iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

