iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after buying an additional 264,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,843,000 after purchasing an additional 177,354 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.