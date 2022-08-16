Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.29) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.78). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

