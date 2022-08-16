Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Insmed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Insmed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. Insmed’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

