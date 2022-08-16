Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of IR opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

