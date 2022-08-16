Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

