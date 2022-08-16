Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.84

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.84 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.27). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.24), with a volume of 367,832 shares.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £196.18 million and a PE ratio of -21.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Featured Stories

