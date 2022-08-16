GameStop (NYSE:GME) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.02

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.02 and traded as high as $40.39. GameStop shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 5,185,504 shares traded.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of -0.85.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

