FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.74 and a beta of 0.75. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -849.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,038,000 after buying an additional 1,316,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

