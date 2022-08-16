FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Raised by Zacks Small Cap

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novonix in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Novonix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Novonix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. Novonix has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 54.10 and a quick ratio of 53.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novonix

About Novonix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVX. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

