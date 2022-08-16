FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Raised by Zacks Small Cap

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novonix in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Novonix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVX opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. Novonix has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 54.10 and a quick ratio of 53.38.
Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.
