FY2022 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Decreased by Analyst

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th.

IMV Stock Performance

Shares of IMV stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. IMV has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. IMV had a negative return on equity of 248.82% and a negative net margin of 31,764.92%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of IMV worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

