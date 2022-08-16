FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Prudential plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Prudential’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,579.50.

Prudential stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Prudential has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Prudential by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

