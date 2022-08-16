FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.92). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.