FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.32). The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KDNY. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $21.01 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $106,676.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,369,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,873 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

