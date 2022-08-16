Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,127 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Stock Performance

Perficient stock opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.