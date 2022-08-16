Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $251,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Natera by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $35,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,152.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

