Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $227,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $278,150,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,324,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,650 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 308,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

