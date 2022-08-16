Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

