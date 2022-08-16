First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after buying an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

