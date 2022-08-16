First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 37.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 133,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $313.94 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $298.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.40.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,291 shares of company stock worth $355,901,728 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

